NEWS
Jersey Set To Hit 32°C
19th June 2017
Jersey’s heatwave is continuing, with the temperature expected to reach 30°C today.
The island enjoyed a high of 27.4 degrees for Father’s Day.
It is due to get hotter as the week goes on, with a maximum of 32°C predicted for Wednesday.
It will cook down a little for next weekend, when temperatures are expected to return to 22 degrees.
Islanders are being advised to take care on the hot weather – by wearing suncream, drinking plenty of water, keeping out of the midday sun and making sure babies, the elderly and pets keep cool.
