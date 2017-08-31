Jersey Reds’ Stadium Re-Named

Jersey Reds have renamed their home ground, as part of an extended agreement with the club’s lead sponsor.
The island’s rugby side will play at the Stade Santander International over the coming season, after the bank agreed to back them until at least 2021.
Santander, who became the Reds’ main sponsor in 2016, will also brand the supporters’ marquee.
Chairman Mark Morgan says it gives the club economic stability.
“The Reds’ are a fairly visible entity within the island, so for them it has worked out very well and we have found them to be great partners to work with. It is really good for both sides I think.
“I expect Stade Santander International to quickly become known as the home of the Reds and we are looking forward to christening the new ground this Saturday when we take on Doncaster Knights in our opening Greene King IPA Championship match of the new season.”
Managing Director of Santander International James Poutney says it was an easy decision to carry on the partnership.
“We are delighted with the results of sponsoring Jersey Reds in our first year as lead sponsor, so it was an easy decision to enhance our agreement as we approach our second season. We wish Jersey Reds every success in the coming season.”
Harvey Biljon’s men will run out at their newly named ground as they face Doncaster Knights this Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30pm.