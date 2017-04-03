Jersey Reds Reach British & Irish Cup Final

Jersey Reds are into the final of the British and Irish Cup for the first time.

The island side beat London Irish 25-17 at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday.

It’s Jersey’s second victory in 8 days over the Championship leaders – who were unbeaten in 17 league matches prior to their defeat at St Peter last weekend.

The Reds – who were knocked out at the semi-final stage last year – have now won their last ten matches in all competitions.

They will travel to Ireland to face Munster A in the cup final later this month.