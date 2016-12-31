Jersey Reds Offer Shuttle Tomorrow

With no public buses running tomorrow, Jersey Reds are offering a shuttle service to get supporters to the island side’s match against Ealing Trailfinders.

The service – which costs £2 – will travel between Liberation Station and St Peter, with an option to be picked up at La Haule.

A £15 pound buffet lunch will also be available in the clubhouse, before the match kicks off at two o’clock.

Jersey Reds’ Chairman, Mark Morgan, said: “We’re excited about staging a festive fixture on our home patch, and hope that we’ll get the same reaction from our supporters as Bedford did with their record crowd on Boxing Day.

“We know that the lack of buses will make it difficult for some supporters, especially those worried about driving the morning after, so the transport provided will help everyone make it to the match, including those who are wanting to join us for the Clubhouse lunch.”

Bus arrangements:

Pre-match

From Liberation Station:

11.30, 11.50, 12.10, 12.30, 12.50, 1.10 and 1.30.

£2 a person.

Option to be picked up at La Haule.

Post-match

On demand between the end of the game and 6.15pm.

£2 a person.

Option to be dropped off at La Haule.

Lunch

Places are limited, but in any event the final deadline for booking will be 11am on Saturday December 31st.