Jersey Reds Host London Irish

More than a thousand travelling supporters are expected at St Peter this afternoon, as Jersey Reds host London Irish in the Rugby Championship. The island side are on a run of 8 straight wins in all competitions, while the visitors have won their last 17 league games.

Jersey Reds’ chairman Mark Morgan is looking forward to a great atmosphere.

‘Just from the sporting spectacle perspective. They have a team, which is just down from the premiership and looks like its going back up to the premiership, over here – and to have the Jersey team being competitive with them is just a great testament to the club. I think for the island as well it’s tremendous, a lot of the Irish fans actually arrived on Wednesday and Thursday and won’t be going home before Sunday, so it’s a great injection into the economy as well.’

Kick off is at 3pm and after the match, there will be live music, refreshments and a question and answer session with players and coaches from both sides.

Additional free car parking will be available.