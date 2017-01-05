Jersey Post Releases First Stamp Of 2017

2017 is the “Year of the Rooster”, and to celebrate, Jersey Post is releasing a new stamp.

It’s the second part in the postal services’ series celebrating the Lunar New Year, and has been illustrated by an artist in China’s capital, Beijing.

Wang Huming – who also created the designs for Jersey Post’s 2016 issue ”Year of the Monkey” – has continuously been voted as the most loved stamp designer by Chinese collectors.

The Chinese zodiac is a repeating cycle of twelve years, with each represented by an animal.

Head of Philatelic at Jersey Post, Melanie Gouzinis, said:

“The artist, Wang Huming, explained to me that in the Year of the Rooster the hen and chicks are also of great importance and the Miniature Sheet design, with the rooster in the background, symbolises family union. The flower that you can see is that of a peach and is a symbol of spring.”

This year’s issue comprises a single stamp and a Miniature sheet.