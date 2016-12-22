Jersey Politician Welcomes Mr Bronx’s Release

A Jersey politician says there are still of lot of questions that need answering in relation to Jersey dog Mr Bronx.

The pet was reunited with his family yesterday after he was confiscated by customs officers in February when the family returned from a holiday.

That’s despite the Gomes family bringing the puppy to Jersey with no problems when they initially purchased him off-island in 2015.

Deputy Montfort Tadier said the rules need to be consistent:

”If we are going to have a law that says certain types of dogs are banned or need to be licenced then we need to know if these dogs are in the island in the first place. I think the problem with Mr Bronx is that it doesn’t look like he was a pitbull type – that wasn’t even established. And even if he was a pitbull then why wasn’t it flagged up when he bought to Jersey, instead of when he went away with his family.”

He suggested a register detailing dog types when travelling in and out of the island:

Mr Bronx has been given to the Gomes Family on a number of conditions including that he is muzzled at all times when in public.

The Home Affairs Department released this statement this morning:

”Before the dog was returned to its owners, a legal agreement was reached between both parties which sets out certain conditions designed to ensure that the animal is kept properly under control by its owners. These include neutering (which has now been performed), muzzling at all times when in public, the stipulation that no one under the age of 16 is to be left unsupervised with the dog, and the fact that it must, again at all times in public, be kept on a lead no longer than two metres.”