Jersey Marks Armed Forces Day

Jersey is marking Armed Forces Day with a ceremony in the Royal Square. Serving troops, service families, veterns and cadets will all be in attendance.

The national campaign is a chance for the public to show gratitude to our past and present troops.

Local organiser Nigel Smith hopes to see lots of people showing their support:

‘We’ve got the cadets doing a drill competition, the band of the island of Jersey are kindly performing at 2 o’clock. We’re reaching out to any veterans, of which we estimate there might be about 4,000, who may wish to come along and introduce themselves. We’ll be in the Royal Square welcoming anyone who may want to pass through.’

He says there are also events planned for the week.

‘Throughout the nation there’ll be a flag raising ceremony on Monday and Wednesday there’ll be an opportunity for people in reserves and the cadets to wear their uniform.’