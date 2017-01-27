Jersey Live ‘Really Important’ For Tourism

Events like Jersey Live are “really important” for ensuring visitors come to the island outside of the summer months, according to Deputy Murray Norton.

Jersey Live organisers announced the festival’s closure on Thursday.

Deputy Norton, the Economic Development Assistant Minister, has joined other local politicians, musicians and fans in expressing sadness that the event will not be returning.

He says: “The figures prove that events such as Jersey Live have brought people to the island at a time in the second week of September when certainly we’d want them.

“So it’s really important that we support events that are not just in the main bulk of the July and August calendar but outside of that, and Jersey Live has proved very very popular with visitors from overseas.”

It comes after Tamba Park owner Jonathan Ruff indicated that he may be interested in organising a music event at the Trinity Showground.

Deputy Norton says any event wishing to fill the gap left by Jersey Live will be supported by the government.

“I think that’s a tremendous idea,” he says.

“I think anybody wishing to step forward, and anybody wishing to take up that venue, or another venue, and certainly to take up that date in the calendar, we should be tremendously supportive.”

It’s been confirmed that Folklore – a second festival organised by the Jersey Live team – will also not be returning.

Despite labelling the news a “disappointment”, the CEO of Visit Jersey, Keith Beecham, says he is looking to the future.

“Life goes on,” he says.

“I think it provides opportunities now for others to think about what events they may wish to organise in the island, and Visit Jersey and Jersey Events will be very keen to support those.”