Jersey Live is no more.

The annual festival will not be returning to the island, with organisers set to “move forward on separate projects.”

Folklore Festival is also not going to be held again.

Organisers have thanked islanders for their support.

The first Jersey Live Festival was held in 2004, when 4,000 people flocked to the Trinity Showground to watch acts such as The Thrills, Razorlight and The Delays.

From a one-day, two-stage event, the festival grew to take place annually, with a capacity of 10,000 revellers and two days of music over six stages.

The event has played host to a number of well-known acts, including Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Ellie Goulding, Kasabian, Calvin Harris, The Prodigy, Rudimental, Fat Boy Slim, Clean Bandit, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Biffy Clyro.

Last year, Disclosure, Madness, Richard Ashcroft and Sigma filled the headline slots, and now, organisers Warren Le Sueur and Warren Holt have decided to “bow out in style”.

Mr Le Sueur said: “It’s been a great journey, but Warren Holt and I both feel that the time is right for us to end our Jersey Live adventure, along with Folklore Festival also, with fond memories.

“We now have very different ideas and influences from when we first started and we look forward to being part of different types of events, separately, in the future.”

His thoughts were echoed by Mr Holt.

“It is a great pity that an exciting journey has come to an end,” he said.

“This was very much Jersey’s event as opposed to a voyage of the two founders.

“The members of the public had made Jersey Live become one of the key annual events in Jersey.

“Although Warren and I are now going in other directions, I sincerely hope that I will be able to be party to another significant event one day in Jersey.”

Both men have expressed their thanks to “all of the people and companies that have been involved from the start”.

In a statement, the organisers say: “The Jersey Live team would like to thank all of our sponsors, business partners and suppliers, as well as the Parish of Trinity, the licensing authorities, emergency services, honorary police, St John Ambulance, Jersey Youth Service and our loyal team of volunteers who have consistently given up their time to help to stage the events.

“Finally, we would like to save the biggest thank you to everybody who has attended any of the 13 editions of Jersey Live.

“It was an absolute pleasure being part of Jersey history and hopefully providing memories that you will have for the rest of your days.”

