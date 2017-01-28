Jersey Live Closure A “Huge Loss” For Musicians

A local band – who played on the main stage at Jersey Live last year – says the closure is a “huge blow” for upcoming artists.

Organisers announced earlier this week that the festival will not be returning.

Christian Silver -who sings in Jersey band Mozaics – says there are already limited opportunities for artist to get their work heard, and this will make it even harder.

“As a band we’re pretty devastated,” he tells Channel 103.

“Jersey Live gave us massive opportunities and we’ve always been invited to be part of the festival.”

He continues: “It did big things for us adding to our CV.

“I think the organisers of Jersey Live have got a great eye and ear for spotting upcoming talent and supporting them.”

The Economic Development Assistant Minister, Deputy Murray Norton, has suggested that this week’s announcement could have implications for the tourism industry.

He says events like Jersey Live are “really important” for ensuring visitors come to the island outside of the summer months.

But Christian says the festival’s closure also means the loss of an important platform for local musicians.

“There’s not many places to play in Jersey, I think everybody knows that,” he says.

“There isn’t actually a live music venue in Jersey at the moment, so Jersey Live was this yearly staple where you knew if you were a good band and you rehearsed a lot and had good songs, you’d always get an opportunity to play in front of islanders.”

Since Jersey Live’s cancellation was announced, the owner of Tamba Park, Jonathan Ruff, has indicated that he may be interested in organising a music event at the Trinity Showground.