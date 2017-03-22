Jersey Leaders ‘Saddened’ By Parliament attack

22nd March 2017
IMAGE SOURCE: SKY NEWS

IMAGE SOURCE: SKY NEWS

Jersey’s political leaders have been sending messages of support to the victims of the suspected terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament.

Four people have died and at least 20 injured – some of which are said to have ”catastrophic” injuries.

A car was driven along the pavement of Westminster Bridge, charging into pedestrians.

The driver then crashed it before attacking police officers with a knife inside the grounds of Parliament.

The attacker and one police officer are said to be among the dead.

The island’s Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has tweeted to say his thoughts are with those caught up in the attack – including family, friends, and emergency services.

Senator Philip Ozouf also took to Twitter calling the incident ”despicable”, while confirming staff at the Government of Jersey London Office are safe.

The States’ London office is less than a mile from the Houses of Parliament.

MAP

Meanwhile, the CEO of Jersey Finance, Geoff Cook, also took to social media to express his dismay at this afternoon’s events.

Share this story: