Jersey Leaders ‘Saddened’ By Parliament attack

Jersey’s political leaders have been sending messages of support to the victims of the suspected terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament.

Four people have died and at least 20 injured – some of which are said to have ”catastrophic” injuries.

A car was driven along the pavement of Westminster Bridge, charging into pedestrians.

The driver then crashed it before attacking police officers with a knife inside the grounds of Parliament.

The attacker and one police officer are said to be among the dead.

The island’s Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has tweeted to say his thoughts are with those caught up in the attack – including family, friends, and emergency services.

My thoughts are with all those caught up in the attack at #Westminster this afternoon – victims, family, friends & emergency services — Senator Ian Gorst (@Ian_Gorst) March 22, 2017

Senator Philip Ozouf also took to Twitter calling the incident ”despicable”, while confirming staff at the Government of Jersey London Office are safe.

Relieved @GOJLondonOffice are safe + many friends, MPs & advisors with whom until recently spent so much time with all safe#Westminister — Senator Philip Ozouf (@philipozouf) March 22, 2017

The States’ London office is less than a mile from the Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Jersey Finance, Geoff Cook, also took to social media to express his dismay at this afternoon’s events.

Very sad events in London today – I am sure the nations thoughts and prayers will be with the families of those killed and injured. https://t.co/WIr3u92ZSV — Geoff Cook (@cook_geoff) March 22, 2017