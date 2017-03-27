Jersey Is UK’s Third Best Holiday Destination

Jersey has been voted the third best holiday destination in the United Kingdom.

A list of the top ten places in the country to visit has been compiled by Tripadvisor contributors, as part of the website’s 2017 Traveller’s Choice Awards.

After millions of votes were cast, London has been handed the coveted top spot.

Scottish capital Edinburgh takes the silver medal, while Liverpool, York and Bath are just some of the other destinations included in the nationwide holiday chart.

The Head of Marketing at Visit Jersey, Adam Caerlewy-Smith, says the award is “testament to the hard work our tourism industry and our businesses are putting in to welcoming visitors” to the island.

“They work on how visitors feel and what we can offer them,” he continues.

“I think this is reflected in what people say about Jersey on Tripadvisor, which has led to us receiving this award.”

Mr Caerlewy-Smith concludes: “It’s really positive and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors in 2017.”

The rating comes just weeks after Tripadvisor contributors voted St Brelade’s Bay the third best beach in Britain.