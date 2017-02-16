Jersey Gas Issues Cylinder Warning

Islanders who bought gas cylinders at any time since March last year are advised not to use them.

Jersey Gas says there is a “very small risk” they may have a fault with the control valve.

They’re offering free safety checks to anyone concerned.

A spokesperson said: “Jersey Gas has identified that there is a very small risk that propane cylinders purchased since March 2016 from Jersey Gas or a distributor may have a fault with the control valve.

“Jersey Gas advises customers not to operate the cylinder valve (whether connected or not) and to contact them on 01624 644510 and they will carry out a free safety check to confirm that these cylinders do not have the fault.”