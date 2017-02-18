Jersey Talks Education In Pan-Island Meeting

Jersey’s Education Department has helped Guernsey and the Isle of Man plan some future services. Our schools aren’t facing any budget cuts while those in the other Crown Dependencies are.

The Crown Dependencies got together to discuss education last week – each sharing some good ideas.

Chief Education Officer, Justin Donovan, says we’re in a good position compared to the others.

‘The Council of Ministers have made sure that Education is seen as a priority, so whilst we have made some savings, overall our budget has increased, so we’re spending more this year than last year and we’ll spend more again next year’.

He does say he has brought back some useful information however.

‘I was very interested in the Higher Education arrangements in the Isle of Man, they’ve moved forward over the last year since we last looked. We think we can take that forward by collaborating much more closely’.

He says the meetings are really useful.

‘The main thing for me was that it was very reassuring that we’ve all dealing with the same problems. So sharing solutions was very positive. We’ve met three of four times in the past and it’s very, very helpful’.