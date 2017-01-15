Jersey Cricket ‘Excited’ About Award Nomination

Jersey Cricket says it’s ‘over the moon’ to be shortlisted for Team of the Year at the Betway Channel Islands awards.

The side went on to win the World Cricket League Five on home soil in May last year, and then competed in Division Four in Los Angeles.

Coach Neil MacRae says the nomination is a team effort and he’s thanked the whole organisation for their hard work and dedication to the sport:

”We’re very excited about the nomination.

”We really enjoy the awards evening as well and it’s a great way to celebrate the successes of 2016.”

The organisation is up against Channel Islands’ Men’s Tennis team and Guernsey Men’s Hockey with the winner announced at a ceremony on the 26th January.