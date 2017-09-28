Navigation
NEWS
Jersey Choir Bidding For International Glory
28th September 2017
The group of 10-18 year olds will perform in Finland next month.
A choir of Jersey youngsters are representing Britain in an international competition in Helsinki next month.
The Musical Originals, made up of 38 ten to eighteen year olds, have been selected by a jury to compete in the European Broadcasting Union ‘Let the People Sing’ contest.
Their performance will be televised around the globe.
Islanders can see them practice their repetoire in a concert at the Arts Centre tonight, and 11 year old Tom is hoping for packed auditorium.
“It is really important (that people attend tonight) because in Helsinki we are going to have 1700 people, so it is a big difference!”
17 year old Isobel is also part of the choir and says performing in front of a large audience is a huge achievement.
“It is what we refer to as a Choir Olympics and it is probably the biggest choir competition in Europe. It is probably the biggest competition we have ever been part of.”
The show starts at 7 this evening and you can get tickets from the Arts Centre box office on 700445.
They will then fly to Finland next month, ahead of the competition in the capital on Sunday October 15.
