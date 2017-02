Jersey Businesses Step Up For Charity!

Two Jersey businesses have been taking the extra mile to raise money for charity.

Alex Picot Chartered Accountants and its affiliated Trust Company are going head-to-head to see whose staff can walk the most steps during February.

The 50 employees involved in the challenge have so far walked more than three million steps.

They’re hoping to split £3,000 between the Stroke Association and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.