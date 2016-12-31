Jersey Braces For A Busy Night!

With New Years Eve falling on a Saturday night, thousands of islanders are expected to be out ringing in 2017.

Additional Police officers will be on patrol, on what is one of the busiest evenings of the year.

A States of Jersey Police spokesperson says that the extra officers will be assisting the two shifts on duty, ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable night.

Liberty Bus says its services are running as per the normal timetable, but just until 9.05pm, at which point the final bus – the 15 – will leave Liberation Station.

Ticket prices remain at the usual rate.

When asked why the buses would be stopping quite so early, we were told by a spokesperson that it’s the norm for most transport providers to finish early on New Year’s Eve.

Liberty Bus wants to consider its staff and their families and says when the buses used to run until 10pm they were usually empty.