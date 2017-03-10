Jersey Airport Turns 80

Jersey Airport is blowing out the candles in celebration of its 80th birthday today.

Before the transport hub was built in 1937, planes were forced to land on the beach at St Aubin’s Bay.

The gateway consisted of four grass runways before concrete taxiways were built during the World War Two occupation.

A return ticket to London was £5.

Stephen Driscoll – who is the Chief Operating Officer and the airport’s longest serving employee – has worked there for 43 years.

He says:

”A lot has changed at Jersey airport over the last 80 years – I have been here for a significant amount of time and have seen a lot of change.”

20, 000 visitors flew into Jersey in the first year of opening – many were from the UK.

1.6 million passengers went through the gates last year.

Mr Driscoll began his career at the airport as an apprentice, and says it’s been an amazing place to work:

”Just working with a great group of people really. Many of them are long-serving members.

”We love helping passengers to get from A to B. Our primary aim is to get our customers through the airport as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.”