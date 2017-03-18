JE Staff Have Been Planting Hedges!

Jersey Electricity and its customers have helped plant hedges for the National Trust for Jersey’s Wildlife Hedge Fund. Staff from the utility have been planting around a large Trust-owned farm field in La Feverie.

The intiative has been backed by donations from the public and was done under the guidance of Trust Ranger, Will Kirby. It’s also been the product of people switching to ebills, because for every person who does, JE donates an additional £5 to the trust.

The National Trust hopes to plant 17km of hedges a year.

JE’s Customer Service Manager, Jerry Robins, released this statement:

‘We are pleased that we and our customers can help the Trust make a real difference to our countryside. Over half our customers now receive ebills and we’d like to continue this initiative to create more hedges and encourage customers to move to ebills. The Company thought it would be a nice gesture for staff to get involved in the planting of these first hedges on behalf of our customers.’