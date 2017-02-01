Islands Not Affected By Chocolate Bunny Recall
1st February 2017
Channel Island residents have not been affected after a battery was found inside a Co-op chocolate Easter bunny in Nottingham.
A criminal investigation has started, and the chain has issued a UK-wide recall.
More than 3,000 bunnies have already been sold.
The Channel Island’s Co-operative society has confirmed this does not affect Jersey, as the products have not yet been delivered here.
A spokesperson told Channel 103 the bunnies have been held on the mainland, and will not be going on sale.