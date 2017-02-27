Islanders Warned Of Tides, Winds and Hail

People are being advised to stay indoors this evening, as high tides, strong winds and hails stones are expected to batter the island.

Jersey Met has issued a Red flood warning – the highest level of alert – with tides to peak at 11 metres at 7pm.

Flooding is forecast for the south east of the island, meaning some coastal roads might be closed.

Wind Warning № 80/2, issued at 08:51 UTC, 27/02/2017. pic.twitter.com/oxMnH1BxCU — CI Weather Warnings (@Jersey_MetCI) February 27, 2017

The President of the Honorary Police, Hugh Raymond, says people shouldn’t go anywhere near the sea this evening:

”The trouble with the force of the wind and the force of the tide is that combined they push debris over the seawall.

”You can be hit by things that you can’t see in the waves that come over.

”We don’t want people injured, we want to look after their welfare, so we need people to be indoors rather than outdoors trying to watch it.”

An Orange flood warning is in place for tomorrow morning with the tide to reach 11.4 metres at 7.30am.

Mr Raymond says people need to stay informed on the forecasts, road closures and other warnings.

”We don’t want to panic people, we just want people to be sensible.

”They just need to take the adequate precautions.”

Schools are asking parents to take care when dropping children off to school.