Islanders Warned About Investing In Risky Schemes

Islanders are being warned to ‘think for themselves’ when it comes to putting money into risky investment schemes.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission has launched an awareness campaign following an increase in the number of people losing life savings when taking a gamble on unreliable investments.

Some people are being given irresponsible advice from their financial advisors, while others are following instructions from un-authorised advisors or scammers.

The Director General, John Harris, is urging people to think about the consequences of the gamble they’re taking, and says if it seems to be too good to be true, it probably is.

”For example, it might involve investing in a property transaction in a foreign country. People might be advised to put everything into it on the advice it’s very difficult to get this sort of return. That is irresponsible financial advice.

”The consumer needs to think that sounds like a very high level of return for apparently no risk.”

He says there have been heartbreaking outcomes for victims who were promised a profit:

”It’s not only a case of losing money for yourself and potentially for your family. We have seen cases where people have significant problems after the event – mental health problems, marriage breakups.

”This are cases of ruined lives and it can take a long, long time to rebuild.”

The JFSC wants to stress that most island financial advisors do the right thing by their clients and give professional advice.

”We’re talking about a very few who create major problems – whether that is authorised advisors or non-authorised.”

”People shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket.”