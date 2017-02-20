Islanders To Vote On Electoral Changes?

Islanders could be asked to approve changes to Jersey’s electoral system – agreed earlier this month – before they come into force.

Senator Lyndon Farnham is proposing an island wide referendum on the issue before the end of 2017.

Politicians agreed that the island would be split into six super constituencies, and the role of “Senator” saved from extinction.

Now, the Economic Development Minister says the details approved by States Members should be endorsed by islanders, before any lasting changes are made.

He’s proposing a referendum, which would cost £30,000.

Senator Farnham says that public approval would mean the changes would come into force in time for the next general election in May 2018.

But, he adds, if a majority of islanders disagree with the proposed changes, Jersey’s Electoral System will remain as it is.

”The last referendum – which I think was too complicated – it gave three options and two preference votes.

”My referendum will be a simple yes or no – do you agree with the proposed changes?

”If the electorate vote ”yes” then we go ahead with the changes, if they vote ”no” then we stay as we are.”