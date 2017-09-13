Islanders To Climb North Africa Mountain

Thirteen islanders are on their way to Morocco to climb North Africa’s greatest mountain range.
They’ll scale Jebel Toubkhal which stands at just over 4 thousand metres.
They’ve already raised more than sixteen thousand pounds for Autism Jersey.
The charity’s Vice Chair Doctor Helen Miles is among the group.
“This one is tough because of the terrain. We just found out last night that they are expecting snow when we arrive tomorrow, so that should be interesting!”
Each islander has raised at least £1,250 in various ways including bag-packing, car boot sales, quiz nights and raffles.
Helen says there is a mix of experience within the team.
“We have got five members of the group who have not trekked before, so we have been training over the last few weeks. We have been on the north coast in the torrential rain and winds so we are all prepared and we are all excited!”
The trek has been sponsored by Ocorian. Their Global Head of Corporate Services Shane Hollywood says they are delighted to help the fundraising effort.
“Ocorian is delighted to be supporting Autism Jersey in connection with its forthcoming trek. Autism Jersey plays a vital role in empowering those with autism, as well as their families and carers, and all money raised will result in direct benefit to the local community. We wish all the trekkers well on this tremendous challenge and look forward to their safe and successful return.”
The group set off from Jersey Airport this morning and are expected to reach the summit on Friday.