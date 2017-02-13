Islander Wins National TV Dance Competition

Jersey’s Jonny Labey has been crowned the winner in a national TV competition.

The 24-year-old former Victoria College pupil has been appearing in Dance, Dance, Dance, along with his girlfriend Crissy Brooke, since the turn of the year.

In last night’s final, the pair received a perfect score of 120 from the judges, who said they deserved “every single point”.

Jonny and Crissy celebrated their victory in a Grouville pub, surrounded by family, friends and dozens of supporters.

We did it !!!!! Thank you for all the support! Still pinching myself! I love this man ❤@jonnylabey @DanceDanceDance pic.twitter.com/U00VrzBon8 — Chrissy Brooke (@Chrissy_Brooke) February 12, 2017

The islander previously appeared in Eastenders for more than a year.