Islander Scores 68 On County Cricket Debut
14th June 2017
Jersey cricketer Jonty Jenner was caught for 68 in his debut for Sussex against South Africa A.
The 19-year-old faced 104 balls and hit nine boundaries.
He’s thought to be one of the first islanders to play first-class county cricket.
Sussex County Cricket Club has applauded his efforts, describing it as “a fine debut innings”.
WICKET: End of a fine debut innings by @Jonty_Jenner135 who is caught at long leg for 68 off Mulder. Sussex 263-5, @DannyBriggs19 in now.
— Sussex CCC (@SussexCCC) June 14, 2017