Islander Scores 68 On County Cricket Debut

14th June 2017
Jonty Jenner playing for Jersey. Credit: Jonty Jenner Twitter

Jersey cricketer Jonty Jenner was caught for 68 in his debut for Sussex against South Africa A.
The 19-year-old faced 104 balls and hit nine boundaries.
He’s thought to be one of the first islanders to play first-class county cricket.
Sussex County Cricket Club has applauded his efforts, describing it as “a fine debut innings”.

