Islander Loses Money In Facebook Scam

Islanders are being warned about a Facebook scam after a resident lost a large amount of money after accepting a friend request from a stranger.

A fraudster contacted the islander on the social media site claiming to have purchased them a winning lottery ticket.

They then hacked into a Facebook account belonging to a friend of the victim, posing as the friend to verify that the deal was real.

Crime Prevention Officers PC Chris Ingham says the scammer said they needed money put into a bank account to cover tax and postal charges:

”They’re asking for money to cover the cost of sending the money and that Customs had got involved and they needed more money.

”The scammer will keep making excuses as to why they need more money.

”The victim is devastated. Their confidence has really been hit by this.”

He says people should not speak to anyone they don’t know on Facebook:

”If you get any requests from anyone that you don’t know, then we recommend that you just delete it.

”If you get a second party that you do know telling you that the other person is alright, then you should consider carefully before adding them.

”When it comes to the lottery and anyone telling you that you’ve won money that you haven’t bought a ticket for, then if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”