Island SS Fund In ‘Healthy Condition’

Jersey’s Social Security Fund is in a “healthy condition”, according to Deputy Susie Pinel.

The Social Security Minister has published a report, written by a UK government pension expert, which shows the fund has assets of £1.4 billion .

This money is available to meet the costs of future pensions and social security scheme benefits.

Deputy Pinel says that despite Jersey’s ageing population, no further action is required until after the next three-year review, due to take place in 2019.