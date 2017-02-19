Island Racing Driver Moves Up A Gear

A racing driver from Jersey is making the step up from Formula 4, to join the UK LMP3 Cup Championship.

20-year-old Jack Butel from St Saviour is one of the youngest people to drive an LMP3 vehicle, which can reach speeds of more than 200 mph.

He tested his new car earlier this week and says he was the “quickest” driver at the track.

Jack will be driving at some of Europe’s most iconic race tracks when the competition begins in April.

He says he is most looking forward to driving at Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

“They’re obviously some unique tracks.

“I think it’s going to be a privilege to drive on them.

“I never thought I’d do it in a million years but to get the opportunity to do it is amazing.”

Following two seasons in the British F4 series, the islander is relishing the challenge of taking the next step in his driving career.

“It’s going to be really, really difficult but I think we’re ready,” says Jack.

“We’ve been training a lot and I think it was the right time to move.”

2017 UK LMP3 Cup Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Donington Park (National) – 22/23 April

Round 2 – Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – 20/21 May

Round 3 – Spa-Francorchamps – 9/10/11 June

Round 4 – Silverstone (Grand Prix) – 1/2 July

Round 5 – Snetterton (300) – 12/13 August

Round 6 – Donington Park (Grand Prix) – 16/17 September