Island Games To Begin
24th June 2017
Shooter David Turner will lead out Team Jersey as the opening ceremony of the 2017 Island Games takes place this evening.
He will act as flagbearer as the 23 islands taking part line up in Gotland at 18:00 BST for the start of the competition.
The sport gets underway tomorrow and lasts for six days.
Our athletes are involved in all 14 sports – including tennis, swimming, archery and football.
Jersey will be hoping to repeat the success of 2015, when as hosts we topped the medals table with 50 golds.
The final Team Jersey athletes have touched down in Gotland. Good luck Jersey! #teamjersey #islandgames2017 #memoriesforlife pic.twitter.com/EOtvsx4ip9
— Jenny Mullin (@JennyMullin1) June 23, 2017