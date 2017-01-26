Island Brexit Report Due Before Article 50

A report on the implications of Brexit for the Crown Dependencies will be lodged with the UK government before Article 50 is triggered.

Members of the UK’s Justice Select Committee were in the island earlier this week to collect information.

Chairman, Bob Neill MP, said: “We’re timing our report so it comes out before the 30th of March, so that those asks, those key things that we think need to be done, are in the government’s mind before it’s triggered.

“We’re then able, of course, to have debates on the back of that, to make sure the issues are kept to the fore.”

Mr Neill says the report will be made “to the whole House of Commons”, and that the UK government “is obliged, by the rules of the house, to give a response within two months.”