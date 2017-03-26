Introduction Of Jersey Sport Delayed

An Assistant Minister says a proposed independent body aimed at developing sport in the island will be discussed in the States in May.

Jersey Sport was due to be launched on the 1st of April.

But the Constable of St Brelade, Steve Pallett, says politicians will now be asked to approve the plans, after he received ‘advice about setting up arm’s length bodies’.

”It was felt that to make sure we have done all the checks and balances that we run it through the States, so that the States can give it final approval.

”It’s the right thing to do.

”Once you receive legal advice, you have to act on it so I think it was only prudent that we did that.”

Constable Pallett is hoping fellow politicians will agree that Jersey Sport is the best way forward for the sporting community.

”We’ve had two public consultations, we’ve had various reports, I think the sports community are in favour of a new independent body.

”We’ve done all the ground work.

”It’s very rare that we get to debate sport in the States, so it’s a great opportunity to put forward the proposition for us to debate what I think is the right way forward for sport, and to hopefully get a really strong endorsement from the States.”

If States Members agree, Jersey Sport will be launched this summer.