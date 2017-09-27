Inter-islands Ferry Bids Invited

Condor Ferries has confirmed its intention to bid for a new inter-islands ferry service.
The States of Jersey and Guernsey have launched a tender process to find an operator who will get more people sailing between the islands.
Condor has already said it is interested, saying in a statement that it is ‘dedicated to serving the islands’.
CEO Paul Luxon says the firm’s schedule for next year would include the day trips, with early morning departures and late afternoon returns.
“Having gained considerable experience from the work we undertook last summer, we expect to submit a tender to provide this dedicated inter-island foot passenger ferry service trial running from April to September 2018.
Condor’s schedule for next year is also predicated on the basis of a new trial summer inter-island full day day-trip passenger service operating, which would be in addition to our main schedule.”
The foot-passenger only service would intially be a trial to see how busy it is.
The governments have issued more information about the tender process:
“The intention is to give potential operators freedom to consider how a suitable and sustainable service might best be established and run. However, in return for possible financial assistance in supporting this service the States of Guernsey and the States of Jersey would expect the following two core objectives to be met:
1. To enhance inter-island connectivity, the aim being to provide a day return service from each island. 2. To deliver additional passenger numbers to both islands, resulting in increased economic impact due to additional spending, provide an improved offer for ‘island hopping’ for visitors, and improve social, cultural and sporting links between the two islands.”
Meanwhile, in addition to the inter-island service between Guernsey and Jersey, the States of Alderney would like to see a regular passenger only ferry service between Guernsey/Alderney and possibly Jersey.
Funding would be available from the States of Alderney to assist with this service. This option may either be considered as an addition to the Jersey/Guernsey service, or as a separate service.”
Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey’s Minster for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said:
“I am keen to improve inter-island passenger links as they are vital not only for developing both islands’ economies but to maintain and expand social, cultural and sporting links. A dedicated ferry service between the islands is an important component of this improvement.”