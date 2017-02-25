Inspirational Awards Nominations Open

Nominations are open for the 2017 Inspirational Woman of the Year Award.

Islanders are being asked to put forward a woman who goes above and beyond in the community.

Marine Oliveira from the Jersey Women’s Refuge says it’s important to recognised women who are achieving great things:

“When we raise awareness and the progress and achievements of women, this brings out more awareness. We’re very lucky to have so many inspiring women in the island.

We’re looking for an inspirational woman who’s made a big contribution, who’s helped those in need, someone who has gone against all the odds and a woman who’s an inspiration to others.”

Those who are put forward need to meet the following criteria:

Must be a female and living in Jersey.

Someone who has made a selfless contribution.

She has made a significant difference to an individual or group.

She has succeeded against the odds.

She is an inspiration to others.

She can come from any walk of life or profession.

A woman whose self-sacrifice, unwavering dedication and generosity of spirit lead others to achieve greatness in their own right.

A positive model for generations to follow.

Cannot be a previous winner of the Award.

Nominations close on Wednesday – and the winner will be announced at a special ceremony on Wednesday 8th March, at the International Women’s Day breakfast at the Royal Yacht hotel.