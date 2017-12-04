Navigation
Inshore Lifeboat Back In Service
4th December 2017
Credit: RNLI
St Helier’s inshore lifeboat is returning to service with a new crew from midday on Monday.
The RNLI has confirmed it will be operated by existing St Catherine’s members and personnel from Jersey Fire and Rescue.
The Atlantic 85 David Page has been used to train the volunteers for the past week.
The national charity says they are now ready to serve the island 24/7.
3 or 4 people can crew the boat, and it can rescue up to 20 people at a time.
The announcement comes just days after the previous St Helier crew held public meetings for their plan to run an independent lifeboat service under the guise ‘Jersey Lifeboats’.
They hope to raise £2.5 million to buy 2 new vessels from France.
But the RNLI has made the first move, and its Area Lifesaving Manager Liam Krige says the next step is to get the George Sullivan boat back to Jersey ‘as soon as possible’.
The all-weather boat was removed from the island last month following an acrimonious split between the RNLI and the former St Helier crew over the treatment of ex-coxswain Andy Hibbs.
