Inquest Rules Joy Godfray Drowned

The inquest into the death of Joy Godfray – who got into difficulty in dangerous waters off Green Island in August – has found that she drowned.

No alcohol or drugs were found in Joy’s system, as her death was described as ”nothing more than a tragic accident”.

The passionate musician, and her room mate Austin Marsh, decided to go for a swim at around 8pm on the eve of her 32nd birthday.

The pair were dragged out to sea within minutes.

Austin – who managed to get to safety – desperately tried to save his friend a number of times.

His witness statement was read out at the inquest:

”We often went swimming at Green Island… we thought it was fine because high tide wasn’t for another hour.

”As soon as I got in I was swept to the left.

”I’ve swum in rough conditions, but never that rough.

“I screamed at her to get out.

”I got my arm around her for about 5 to 10 seconds before she was taken from me.”

As the inquest continued, authorities assured an emotional Austin that ”he did everything he could.”

Heartbreaking video footage of Joy being tossed against the sea wall by violent waves was played as evidence, forcing some of her family members leave the room.

Witness Juliette De Guelle – who phoned 999 – told the room that due to the conditions, she was “quite shocked” when she spotted the pair entering the water.

”In about two waves they were dragged out 50 metres,” she said.

Another witness added:

”She was like a doll in a washing machine as she was being tossed around in the waves.”

Onlookers threw a life ring to Joy before rescue crews arrived, but she lost her grip and was sucked in an easterly direction, around the headland.

A number of weather and tidal warnings were issued earlier that day, with forecasts for three metres of swell and five metre waves.

The Jersey Fire and Rescue Service tried to launch a boat at Green Island but it was deemed too dangerous, as the vessel took on too much water.

One crew member was thrown overboard.

The RNLI then entered from Le Hocq, close to where Joy was found.

Andy Hibbs – who has been part of the RNLI crew for 24 years – described the conditions as “treacherous and challenging”.

He told the inquest: ”I was gravely concerned for our inshore lifeboat crew.’

”The weather was beyond the limitations of all of our crews but because there was a definite sighting we thought it was worth the risk.”

Joy later died in hospital.

Mr Hibbs added that it was no one’s fault, saying ”most of the public wouldn’t realise the danger of the surf just by looking at it.”

Joy’s mother, Kim Noble, only spoke to praise the efforts of rescue teams who put their own lives in danger to help her daughter.

She said: ”Thank you for bringing Joy home to me”.