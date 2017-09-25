Injured Man Transferred to UK Following Explosion

An islander has been airlifted to the UK for hospital treatment following an explosion at farm staff accommodation.
A 40 year old man was seriously injured and is understood to be in a critical condition.
Three people were hurt in the explosion which happened just before 1am on Saturday in St Clement.
A helicopter made a medical evacuation of a seriously ill patient later that day.
A 26 year old woman suffered burns and was taken to Jersey’s General Hospital. A third person was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The explosion, caused by a gas leak, blew out the windows and sent roof tiles flying.
Jersey Gas and the Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause.
Islanders are being urged to make sure their fittings and appliances are checked regularly by an engineer.
Jersey Gas has issued this statement:
‘Jersey Gas was called to an incident at 12.55 am on Saturday by the emergency services who were attending a report of a gas explosion at staff accommodation on a farm in St Clement.
‘Jersey Gas staff arrived at 1.25 am and assisted the emergency services with isolating the gas supply and making the site safe.
‘We continue to assist the emergency services in their investigation and would like to offer our best wishes to the two injured people and their families.
‘We would like to remind people of the importance of having all internal gas pipework installations and appliances checked annually by competent gas engineers. If you smell gas at any time, you should report this to the Jersey Gas emergency telephone line: 755555.’