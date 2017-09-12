Infrastructure Levy ‘Fundamentally Flawed’
12th September 2017
Plans to charge large developers a percentage of their profits from planning permissions are ‘fundamentally flawed’ and ‘must not be implemented’.
That is the message in a joint letter from a host of leading Jersey organisations, in response to the proposed Infrastructure Levy.
Ports of Jersey, Jersey Farmers Union, the Jersey Hospitality Association, Jersey Construction Council and Jersey’s Chamber of Commerce are those who want it to be scrapped.
They say it will have implications for local development, the construction industry and the island’s economy.
Cathy Elliot, the Chair of Jersey’s Chamber of commerce, says the plans are unfair.
“There are enough additional costs on the construction industry already, which push prices up and this one is likely to do exactly the same. The fact that the whole island will actually end up paying for this and it could affect the local economy I don’t think is something that they have taken into account fully. We have actually asked them to ask an economist to look into this in more detail because we do not believe they have taken any account into the effects the levy could have.
“It is not just a tax on developers, it is a tax on any new development that is done in the island. So it actually could be a small extension that someone is putting on their own home that then gets this charge put on to them, which is then expected to go into a pot to redevelop areas of St Helier. We do not actually believe that is very fair and if they do want to generate some additional money for infrastructure like that, it should be done in a different way.”
They say in the letter to all states members that ‘we would very much hope that you, as the Planning Minister, along with the Planning Department, the Council of Ministers and fellow politicians, will take seriously the sentiment expressed in this response’.
It is not anticipated that the levy will in place and applied to new developments until the start of 2019, if it is approved by the States.