Information Sought After Car ‘Clips Kerbs’

Anyone who saw a white Land Rover “driving erratically” on the morning of Saturday 11th March is asked to contact Police.

The car is reported to have “clipped a number of kerbs” while driving “at speed”, between 08:00 and 09:30.

It is said to have travelled from Victoria Avenue to Mont Nicole, passing through Bel Royal, Beaumont and St Aubin.

Jersey Police are asking witnesses to call 612 612