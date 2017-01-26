Indecent Exposure Witnesses Sought

Jersey Police are seeking witnesses after a man dropped his trousers and indecently exposed himself.

It happened on Westmount Road in St Helier on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect – who is said to have “spoken with a foreign accent” – is described as 40-50 years old, and between 5’2″ and 5’7″.

He is reported to have had “dark olive skin”, and to have been wearing “a beanie hat, a puffa jacket and baggy denim jeans.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers.