Indecent Assaults Reported Across Jersey

Three women have all reported being indecently assaulted by a male matching the same description.

All three incidents are alleged to have happened on Friday – on a beach near La Haule car park, at the Gunsite slip at St Aubins and at Jardin de la Mer.

A 16 year old youth was arrested late on Friday afternoon and is helping police with their enquiries.

In a statement Jersey Police said they are linking all three incidents:

Investigating officers are asking anyone with any information – or anyone else who may have been approached by a male matching the same description – to contact them: