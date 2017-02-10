Referral Increase At Children’s Services

A government department in charge of protecting children needs more qualified staff following a serious increase in referrals.

244 referrals were made to Children’s Services in November – that’s double the normal amount of cases recorded each month.

The department’s remit includes helping children suffering from abuse or neglect, finding homes for children who can’t live with their parents, improving family relationships, and recruiting foster parents.

Managing Director of Community and Social Services, Susan Devlin, says they aren’t entirely sure why there has been an increase.

”There is often peaks and troughs through the year that we can almost plan for. Often coming up to school holidays we get a little rise.

”In November, we aren’t quite sure. We do know it coincided with the White Ribbon Campaign which highlights domestic violence, and it may well be that that has played its part.”

Interim measures have been put in place after the increase of cases ”caused an unsustainable workload” on teams.

Susan says a child’s safety has remained a priority:

”It’s really critical that we assess circumstances as quickly as possible as some cases need swift action to protect them from things like abuse or neglect.”

Staff from other sections have been helping where they could, but the service needs a long term solution to ensure no lives are put at risk.

The service is hoping to recruit 20 new social workers.

”There was a significant investment last year of £5.5 million and this year that is £6 million.

”A big part of that will be spent on additional social worker staff. We have been doing a lot of work on recruitment to try to bolster numbers.

”Like anything, that presents challenges, but overall we are making progress.”