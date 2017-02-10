Immediate Ban On Farming Chemical

The Environment Minister accepts that banning a popular farming chemical may have financial implications on the industry – but says he has no other choice.

Farmers are no longer allowed to buy or distribute Linuron, and only have until the end of this year to use up any current stocks.

The pesticide is mainly used to control weeds and grasses when growing Jersey Royal potato crops.

It was detected in local streams and reservoirs on a number of occasions last year.

Deputy Steve Luce says he sympathises with farmers who may have to pay more for a replacement spray:

”The alternative to Linuron could be more expensive for farmers, but they have to find other ways to control weeds.

”I’m not saying it’s going to be easy.

”We do have to find ways of helping farmers, but looking to the future we just can’t use this spray anymore.

”We need to look after the environment.”

The Minister said there could be more bans in the future:

”In working with the farmers and Jersey Water, we are identifying the ones that give us problems, and it’s not all chemicals by any stretch of the imagination.

”The industry are saying we will not use these chemicals in areas that are sensitive.”

The department, farmers and Jersey Water are all involved in the ‘Action for Cleaner Water Group’, which is committed to finding ways to better protect Jersey’s water sources.

Growers have made significant changes to the way they plant Jersey Royal potatoes, which include: