Illegal Snares Found By St Ouen Dog Walker

Illegal snares capable of causing injury to dogs and other animals have been found at Les Mielles.

A dog walker discovered the devices on Saturday.

Last year, a number of canines were caught by snares in a similar area of St Ouen’s Bay.

But Centenier Clive Murphy says the newly discovered devices are “much more robust and professional” than those previously found.

“They’re very difficult to find, really, it’s a bit of wire you’re looking for,” he says.

“It’s not a snapping thing, it’s a noose.

“The animal puts their leg into this noose and then the noose pulls tight.

“The last time we had this, three dogs were caught in them and they pulled free, but the type that were fitted this time, the animal won’t pull free.”

Anyone who finds a snare in St Ouen’s Bay is asked to contact the Duty Centenier on 07797 724 901