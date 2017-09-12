Hurricane Irma: How To Donate

Details have been released of a Jersey disaster appeal to help victims of Hurricane Irma.
Islanders can donate money towards either the emergency response or the rebuilding of areas devastated by the deadly tropical storm.
The appeal has been established by the Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache.
“An international aid response will ensure that those affected will receive immediate support, for Jersey we can help by supporting projects that will follow and help communities rebuild, particularly communities lacking key infrastructure and finance.”
“In establishing a public disaster appeal, I hope that Islanders will feel that their contribution will count, with the knowledge that the funds raised will collectively be put to work and benefit for those most in need”.
Thousands of people have been left homeless and without food and clean water.
Donations will be targeted to provide essential aid in the most affected British Overseas Territories and other islands of the Caribbean.
Jersey Overseas Aid will also match every pound raised up to £100,000.
Chair Deputy Carolyn Labey says as a small island ourselves, we can relate to what they’re going through;
“As Islanders we can all relate to how cut off and devastating this experience must be for the island residents which have been hit and in some cases their homes destroyed by the hurricane”.
How to donate to the Hurricane Irma disaster appeal –
By cash, cheque (payable ‘States of Jersey – Hurricane Irma disaster appeal’) or credit/debit card or bank transfer: Bank HSBC Bank Sort Code 40-25-34 Account Number 91663933 IBAN GB80MIDL40253491663933 Account Name States of Jersey T/A Jersey Disaster Appeal Reference Hurricane Irma
Donations can also be made over the counter at the States Treasury Cashiers located on the ground floor of Cyril Le Marquand House, The Parade, St. Helier, open Wednesday to Friday 9am to 2pm.
Credit: Ports of Jersey
Ports of Jersey says there has been a great response to its appeal for essential items.
Supplies of tinned food, bottled water, nappies and plastic sheeting are being accepted at the Airport Cargo Centre until 3pm today.
There are more details of what can be donated and where it will be sent to here.