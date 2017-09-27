Navigation
NEWS
Hurricane Aid On Its Way
27th September 2017
Aid donated by islanders for people affected by Hurricanes Irma and Marina is on its way to the Caribbean.
Tinned food, sanitary items and bottles of water are among items being shipped by Ports of Jersey.
They have been loaded onto a lorry, along with donations from Guernsey, and transported for free to Portsmouth before then going on to the affected areas.
PoJ have said a massive ‘Thank You’ to the many individuals and businesses who’ve supported the appeal, and to staff who’ve volunteered to sort it all.
The container will be loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Antigua and delivered to the National Offices for Disaster Services, who will distribute it.
