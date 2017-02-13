Hundreds Sign Salary Petition

Hundreds of people have signed a Reform Party petition against a proposed increase in the Chief Minister’s salary.

The motion comes after the independent body that recommends States Members’ pay suggested a £7,000 rise for the island’s most senior politician from 2018.

All States members currently receive the same salary of £46,600 a year.

563 islanders responded to a survey upon which the body’s suggestions are based.

Deputy Sam Mezec – who is behind the petition – has called the proposed pay rise ‘wrong’ and ‘insensitive’:

“The rise is clearly out of step with the economic reality and the political reality. The Chief Minister is pushing through policies which are making people’s lives more and more difficult.

In just a few days we’ve already had more people responding to our petition than this review had over a number of months.”

You can find the petition here.