Huge Amphibian Arriving In Spring

A Giant Toad has been seen in Waterworks Valley!

A sculpture of the creature will be in a place in the Spring and will be a homage to our beloved Crapauds. It is the brainchild of artist Michelle Caine and local naturalist, Alcindo Pinto, and was organised by the National Trust for Jersey.

The sculpture will also be part of a larger piece of work that’ll include a sculpture trail through the valley, it’ll depict the various stages in the life of a Crapaud – from spawn to toad.

The National Trust’s Lands Manager, Jon Parks, released this statement:

“It’s really exciting to be able to invite Michelle over to Jersey as her work really shows what can be achieved when working with this totally sustainable and versatile medium.

We hope that the trail will highlight the importance of conserving our toads, as well as encouraging more people to explore and discover Waterworks Valley and Hamptonne Country life Museum.Art of this magnitude is a wonderful and creative way to convey an important conservation message.”